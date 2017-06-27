EACS introduces pick for superintendent

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) The East Allen County Schools district has picked one of its own to serve as superintendent.

Doug Hicks was introduced Tuesday as EACS’s selection to replace Dr. Kenneth Folks, who will retire this week after 36 years in education. The district’s board will vote to hire Hicks at its July 18 meeting after a July 11 public hearing.

Hicks was the former principal of East Allen University and has been an EACS faculty member for eight years. The 24-year veteran educator spent his entire career in Indiana.