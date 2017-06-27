Crash brings wires down; Clinton Street closed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A vehicle struck an electric pole just south of downtown Fort Wayne mid-morning Tuesday, which forced the complete closure of heavily traveled Clinton Street.

Fort Wayne Police were called around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday to Clinton and Murray streets, just south of the U.S. Post Office building on downtown’s south side, on a report of a crash and wires down. Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 a vehicle struck a pole and brought live wires down across Clinton Street.

Police at the scene said the driver of the SUV told investigators that another vehicle began to merge into her lane and she had nowhere to go. The driver was not hurt.

Fort Wayne Police were directing drivers off Clinton Street around the incident. AEP was called to the scene.