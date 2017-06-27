Auburn man accused of raping 16-year-old girl

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police arrested a 21-year-old Auburn man early Tuesday morning after the parents of a 16-year-old girl contacted authorities.

Joel M. Earnhardt faces felony charges of rape and sexual misconduct with a minor.

According to a news release from Indiana State Police, Earnhardt forced the girl to have sex with him at a residence in Auburn on Monday morning. Her parents contacted police Monday evening and Tuesday morning at approximately 3:50 a.m. Earnhardt was arrested after being located and interviewed.

As of Tuesday morning he was being held in the DeKalb County Jail.

The Division of Child Services, Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center, the Auburn Police Department and the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office assisted with this investigation.