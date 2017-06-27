2 bodies found following Evansville explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Firefighters have found two bodies in the basement of an Evansville house after it was destroyed by an explosion and fire that injured three others.

Evansville fire Battalion Chief Charles Hertzberger says searchers located the first of the bodies more than four hours after the explosion happened about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood on the city’s east side. He says the other body was found about 20 minutes later.

The cause of the explosion wasn’t immediately known, although utility crews shut off natural gas to the area.

Hertzberger says an injured child was transferred to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis while two adults were sent to burn units in Indianapolis or Louisville, Kentucky.

The house erupted in flames after the blast and was left in rubble. Neighboring houses weren’t badly damaged.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.