Woman killed when semi rear-ends stopped SUV ‘at highway speed’

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A South Whitley woman was killed early Monday when her SUV was rear-ended by a semi along U.S. 30 in Kosciusko County.

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel were called at 3:40 a.m. Monday on a report of a crash at the intersection of U.S. 30 and S.R. 19. Crews arrived to find a woman pinned inside a 2015 Chevy Traverse.

The Kosciusko County coroner arrived and pronounced 52-year-old Vicki Sue Bartz of South Whitley dead at the scene.

A Kosciusko County Fatal Team reconstructionist found that Bartz was stopped at the S.R. 19 red light in the westbound lanes of U.S. 30 when a 2015 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer driven by Waldemar A. Palys of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, rear-ended her SUV “at highway speed.” Investigators said Palys might have fallen asleep before the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.