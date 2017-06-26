Middle Waves 2017 – Check out performing artists YouTube videos

The 2017 Middle Wave Festival lineup includes an entirely new list of acts that music lovers may not necessarily be familiar with so we’ve compiled some YouTube videos to give you a taste of what they’re all about, starting with the headliner, MGMT.





Super Duper Kyle – hip-hop, Ventura, CA



Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – indie folk, San Francisco, CA



The Lemon Twigs – pop/rock, Long Island, NY



Shannon & The Clams – indie rock, Oakland, CA



Flint Eastwood – dance-pop, Detroit



Selector Dub Narcotic – electronic, Olympia, Washington



Sam Evian – indie rock, Brooklyn, NY



Rising Over Envy (R.O.E.) – hip-hop, Chicago



The Murderburgers – punk, England



Mike Adams at His Honest Weight – pop/rock, Bloomington, IN



City Mouse – pop punk, Riverside, CA

