Swanigan introduced by Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (WANE) – The journey continues in Portland.

Caleb Swanigan was introduced by the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday afternoon after being selected 26th overall in the NBA Draft last week.

The Homestead and Purdue big man had to wait for his name to be called but it was well worth it. After a difficult upbringing that included being homeless, Swanigan continues to simply be grateful for the opportunity. He enjoyed being selected all of one night as the very next day he got right back to work.

Portland finished 41-41 and earned the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoffs a season ago.

Swanigan’s first summer league game with the Trail Blazers is set for Saturday, July 8th at 3 P.M. ET against the Utah Jazz.