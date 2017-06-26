Reflections N Glass is Positively Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – A group of corvette-loving friends do more than cruise around in their sleek cars. They rev up their engines to help some kids go to college.

Tre Underwood and Kiara Alexander are two high school graduates from Fort Wayne who have each been awarded $200 from the Reflections N Glass Corvette Club. “The money can help with small stuff like groceries and school supplies,” said Underwood who will attend Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Kiara Alexander is using her two-hundred to attend IUPUI in the fall. “I’m going to definitely start off using it for a bunch of different books because I”m majoring in Psychology, ” said Alexander.

Reflections N Glass started in 2014, when a few corvette-loving friends came together to meet, eat and ride around town. One year later the chrome and carbon-fiber cronies had an idea. “We would see the kids and they were amazed at the cars,” said Reflections Event Coordinator Don Wyatt. “So we decided to start holding events to let them know they can also have a car like this and it ain’t about being a drug dealer. Common people have these cars. The majority of us are blue collar workers who have worked hard and had a dream to own a vehicle like this. I’m a retired construction worker.”

The club uses dues and holds fundraisers to help college-bound students. This year’s fundraising car show, held earlier in June, awarded $14-hundred dollars in scholarships. “It makes you feel great,” said Reflections President Virgil Alexander. “Giving something to kids showing them something positive and letting them know it’s not all about the cars. There is a way you can do this from education and focusing on life.”

Reflections awarded seven $200 scholarships this year, four in 2016 and two in 2015. Eligibility is based on need and good grades. Applications are passed out at area high schools.

“We want to be a reflection to them so we look to carry ourselves in a certain way so kids may look at us and find themselves on a positive road,” said the group’s president.

Reflections N Glass also provides financial support to the Sharing is Caring Book Bag Giveaway, The Community Harvest Food bank, Wayne Township Turkey Giveaway, Amnesty & Deliverance Community Festival, and the Fort Wayne Urban League Walk/Run.