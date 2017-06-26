Monday Memories: 2009 Midwest League Champions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The best season in TinCaps history was the first season for the TinCaps history as the franchise debuted a new ballpark and a new nickname in 2009 on their way to the first and only Midwest League title in the city’s history.

It was September 17, 2009 in Burlington when the TinCaps finished off the MWL Championship series by sweeping the Bees for the title with a 4-3 win on the road.

Counting the playoffs, the TinCaps finished with 101 wins that season – tied for the most in league history.

The season got off to a great start when the TinCaps won their first 10 games, including the first-ever game at Parkview Field – a 7-0 victory over Dayton on April 16.