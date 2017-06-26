Middle Waves organizers use first year as ‘reference point’ for 2017 festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Last year at this time Olivia Fabian was making art pieces in her backyard ahead of the first Middle Waves Music Festival. When she woke up after it was all over, she said the city didn’t feel the same. “We were shaking confetti and hay out of our shoes and were like oh my gosh it just feels totally different.”

It was a sense of togetherness and pride in Fort Wayne, trying something new without really knowing exactly how to do it all. The small group successfully launched a destination music festival. “Everyone talks about quality of life and keeping young cool people in Fort Wayne and we thought you know we don’t have this, this is missing, and it would be fun to figure it out.”

30 live acts, 3 stages and 2 days. Their ideas worked and now they have a reference point for doing it all again. “Yes we are cool enough to have flaming lips play in our backyard and why wouldn’t they? Why shouldnt we be?”

The festival takes over Headwater’s Park again this year with three stages named after our rivers and two of the three are free. National and local acts return, it’s all ages and there’s something for everyone. And of course a little out of the ordinary. “You’ll be able to come into a big tent and do spa experience, braid bar, get your photo with a unicorn. We’re doing all kinds of weird and fun things.”

VIP sold out last year and this year it’s even bigger and better. “You’ll get dinner Friday and Saturday night and some drink tickets, swag bag, preferred viewing area.”

Fabian describes the people behind it as an eclectic group that believes in Fort Wayne. And they’re hard at work to make Middle Waves 2017 another success. “We still have a lot of work to do but it’s going to be a really fun summer.”

Middle Waves 2017 is Friday, September 15 (5–11 p.m.) and Saturday, September 16 (11 a.m.–11 p.m..) The three stages are the St. Marys Stage, presented by Parkview Health, St. Joseph Stage and Maumee Stage. St. Marys Stage is the festival’s main stage and will be at the green space of Headwaters Park East, with the stage backed up to the St. Marys River. The St. Joseph Stage will be located north of that area, in the green circular lawn. Headwaters Park’s main (east) pavilion will be home to The Village, presented by Riverfront Fort Wayne, including food and vendors, art experiences, pop-up performances and more.

Maumee Stage, St. Joseph Stage and The Village are free and open to the public. Beverages and refreshments will be available throughout the festival. Middle Waves is an all ages festival; kids under 12 are admitted free with a paid adult. Get ticket info here .

Check out some of the performers here.