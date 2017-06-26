Middle Waves 2017 festival lineup announced

Related Coverage Middle Waves draws 4K, wants to get weirder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The lineup for the Middle Waves Music Festival was announced Monday and features Grammy nominated MGMT as the headliner for the two day event scheduled for September 15 and 16 at Headwaters Park in Fort Wayne.

This is the second year for Middle Waves and there are no repeats of musical acts from last year’s inaugural festival.

MGMT, a dance-rock band, is known for radio hits “Electric Feel,” “Kids,” and “Time to Pretend.” The band has performed at festivals worldwide and has toured with the likes of Paul McCartney, Radiohead, M.I.A. and Beck.

MGMT will be joined by:

Super Duper Kyle (hip-hop, Ventura, CA)

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down (indie folk, San Francisco, CA)

The Lemon Twigs (pop/rock, Long Island, NY)

Shannon & The Clams (indie rock, Oakland, CA)

Flint Eastwood (dance-pop, Detroit, MI)

Selector Dub Narcotic (electronic, Olympia, WA)

Sam Evian (indie rock, Brooklyn, NY)

Rising Over Envy (R.O.E.) (hip-hop, Chicago, IL)

The Murderburgers (punk, Scotland)

Mike Adams at His Honest Weight (pop/rock, Bloomington, IN)

City Mouse (pop-punk, Riverside, CA)

Local acts include:

Flamingo Nosebleed (punk)

Left Lane Cruiser (rock)

Love Hustler (electronic)

My Apollo (pop/rock)

Rosalind & The Way (folk rock)

Selibo Gomero (chamber pop)

Three Cities (rock)

Fatima Washington (pop)

Zephaniah (metal)

The lineup is not yet complete and more acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Middle Waves’ three stages include the St. Marys Stage, presented by Parkview Health, St. Joseph Stage and Maumee Stage.

St. Marys Stage is the festival’s “main stage” and will be located in the green space of Headwaters Park East, with the stage backed up to the St. Marys River. A ticket is required for entry into this gated section of the festival.

In Headwaters Park West, attendees will find Maumee Stage in the natural amphitheatre area, while St. Joseph Stage will be located north of that area, in the green circular lawn.

Headwaters Park’s main (east) pavilion will be home to The Village, presented by Riverfront Fort Wayne, including food and vendors, art experiences, pop-up performances and more. Maumee Stage, St. Joseph Stage and The Village are free and open to the public.

Beverages and refreshments will be available throughout the festival. Middle Waves is an all ages festival; kids under 12 are admitted free with a paid adult.

Tickets are available at MiddleWaves.com. VVIP tickets are $150 and include a catered dinner by The Deck on Friday and Saturday night, two free drink tickets, deluxe restroom,

premium viewing experiences and more. Two-day general admission (GA) tickets are $75. On day-of-show, the ticket prices will increase by $10.