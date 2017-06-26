Local 8th grader returns at Jr. NBA National Champion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When we first talked to Jasmine Anderson, she didn’t have a favorite basketball player. That quickly changed and that player – Justin Patton – is now also a big fan of hers.

We introduced you to the Carroll Middle School 8th grader last week and now she returns home as a Jr. NBA national champion in the skills competition hosted in Brooklyn, New York leading up to the NBA Draft. She scored 23 points – including a buzzer-beating shot from the top of the key – to beat other competitors from around the country.

That was just the beginning of a fun experience for Jasmine. She got to play one-on-one with some of the draftees including Patton and then take in the red carpet event of the draft.

Patton was selected by the Chicago Bulls with the 16th pick out of Creighton. The 6-foot-11 center was then acquire by the Minnesota Timberwolves as a part of the Jimmy Butler trade.