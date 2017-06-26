Lawson dominates as TinCaps top Cubs in second half home opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The TinCaps defeated the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs), 5-1, on Monday night at Parkview Field in front of 6,269 fans. Monday’s win marked Fort Wayne’s third straight and sixth in its last seven.

Starting pitcher Reggie Lawson tossed six innings of one-hit baseball on his way to his second victory in his last two starts. Lawson walked two and allowed an earned run while fanning six. He didn’t allow a hit through 4 2/3 innings, and at one point retired 12 in a row. Relievers Wilmer Torres and Blake Rogers combined for three innings of no-hit baseball out of the bullpen.

Fort Wayne (4-1, 30-45) wasted no time getting the offense started as seven TinCaps reached base in the first inning. Designated hitter Jorge Oña got the home team on the board first with a single to left that plated shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. Right fielder Jack Suwinski singled home first baseman Brad Zunica before second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza singled to center field to score third baseman Hudson Potts. The TinCaps led 3-0 after one. This was against Duncan Robinson (L), a Midwest League All-Star.

The Cubs (1-4, 40-34) got on the board in the fifth inning thanks to shortstop Isaac Paredes’ double to right that plated left fielder Kevonte Mitchell.

The TinCaps added to their lead in the seventh inning as Tatis Jr. plated catcher A.J. Kennedy on a double to center and center fielder Buddy Reed scored Tatis Jr. Fort Wayne led 5-1 headed to the eighth and the lead would hold as they cruised to victory.

