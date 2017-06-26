Indiana universities prepare students to battle cyber crime

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Government intelligence agencies have recognized an Indiana university for its work in cyber security.

The Tribune-Star reports that earlier this month the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security designated Ivy Tech Community College as a National Center of Academic Excellence in its cyber defense education program.

The NSA says the program’s goal is to reduce vulnerability in the country’s information infrastructure by promoting higher education and research in cyber defense.

The university’s two-year cyber security and information assurance program covers how to prevent a hack and requires students to be familiar with networks, software and server administration.

Indiana State University will soon offer a cybersecurity studies program that will focus on human mistakes that can lead to security breaches.

