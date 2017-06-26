Indiana church makes plans to build faith-based college dorm

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Construction on a $44.2 million faith-based residence hall at an Indiana university may start as early as next year.

The Journal and Courier (http://on.jconline.com/2sJ555t ) reports that St. Thomas Aquinas hopes to start construction on the Purdue University residence hall by June 2018.

The six-floor residence would have room for 330 students and be built on a parking lot adjacent to the Catholic church.

Rev. Patrick Baikauskas is the director of campus ministry for the church. He says the goal is to create a space that encourages students to engage with each other and form a community.

He says the university has about 13,000 Catholic students and about a quarter are active in the church’s ministries.

If approved by the city of West Lafayette, the dorm would be expected to open in summer 2020.

