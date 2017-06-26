Foster to lead Archers boys basketball program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A familiar face to Fort Wayne basketball fans will be switching schools in the SAC this coming season at J.J. Foster will be named the head coach at South Side after spending four seasons leading Bishop Luers.

The announcement is expected to become official at tonight’s FWCS board meeting.

Foster’s teams went 53-41 during his time at Luers. With the Knights he coached his son, J.J. Foster Jr., who just graduated from Luers.

Prior to coaching the Luers boys Foster coached the Wayne girls for one season (2012-13) and the Harding girls for five (2005-11).

Foster replaces Mike Novell, who stepped down at South Side in March.