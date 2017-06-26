Courtney Tritch, local marketing pro, running for Congress

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Local marketing professional and community activist Courtney Tritch will run for Indiana’s 3rd District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Tritch, a Democrat, announced her candidacy Sunday in a video post on Facebook. She will be on the ballot in the May 2018 primary. Rep. Jim Banks of Columbia City is be the Republican incumbent.

Tritch was the former vice president of marketing for the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership for six and a half years. She also worked with Fort Wayne’s Downtown Improvement District. Tritch began a marketing consulting firm in November.

Tritch’s campaign will hold an official launch event on Thursday, July 6. In Sunday’s video, Tritch said she will speak about who she is and her stance on issues at the event.