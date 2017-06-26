Audit says Senate health care bill would leave 22M uninsured

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate health care bill would result in 22 million more uninsured Americans over the next decade compared to current law.

That’s according to an analysis Monday from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The figure may further complicate Senate GOP leaders’ plans to pass their bill this week. It’s barely an improvement upon the health care bill that passed the House — which would have resulted in 23 million more uninsured.

Several GOP senators have said they want to see their bill cover more people than the House version. And President Donald Trump himself called the House bill “mean” — though he’s lent his support to the Senate version and is lobbying for passage.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued the following statement about the Senate health care bill:

America’s health care system has failed and needs reform. That was demonstrated again just last week when two providers announced they will discontinue participation in the Obamacare exchange in Indiana starting next year. We can and must do better. Given a fighting chance, Indiana can take care of its own citizens. We’re focused on making sure that Indiana has the flexibility and control it needs to adjust, just like we’ve done with the Healthy Indiana Plan. Every state should have the ability to develop its own approach. The legislation under consideration by the Senate is a discussion draft and continues to evolve. I understand leaders are still making changes to the bill to address concerns, and we’ll continue working with our Congressional delegation to advocate for solutions that meet Hoosiers’ needs.”