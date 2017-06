FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police were called to investigate two stabbing incidents early Sunday morning.

Two victims showed up at a hospital about an hour apart with apparent stab wounds.

According to police dispatch, the first victim arrived around 2:15 a.m. and was critically hurt.

The second showed up shortly after 3:00 a.m. with serious injuries.

It was unclear if the incidents are connected or where they happened.

No other information was immediately available.