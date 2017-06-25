JDRF One Walk aims to eliminate type 1 diabetes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds of people walked Sunday afternoon in the JDRF One Walk in hopes of eliminating type 1 diabetes.

The event welcomed walkers, some in teams, to raise money and awareness for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

However, the foundation said the word juvenile no longer accurately describes the disease of those most affected. 85 percent of those in the United States with type 1 diabetes are adults. JDRF works with people of all ages.

The goal for the Fort Wayne was to raise $105,500. As of Sunday’s event, the group raised over $75,000.

The event was planned for early May but was postponed after floodwaters closed off parts of Headwaters Park.

NewsChannel 15’s Heather Herron emceed the event and WANE-TV is a proud sponsor of the JDRF One Walk.