FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters are set to host another TinCaps tailgate party.

It will take place July 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the union hall located at 1405 Broadway.

The event will feature food, fun, tickets, and entertainment, according to the group.

More details on the Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters Facebook Page.