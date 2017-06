LEO, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcycle crash on State Road 1 south of Leo has closed the road.

The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. Sunday between Willow Creek Run and River Rapids Run.

Emergency dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition. At least one motorcycle and an SUV were involved but it’s not clear what happened.

It’s unclear how the long the road will be closed.

No other information was immediately available.

The crash is under investigation.