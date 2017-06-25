Cheri Gilbert retires after 39 years at Heritage HS

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – For 39 years, Cheri Gilbert just kept showing up.

“It’s just been a really good, such a good fit for me,” she said. “I just never wanted to leave.”

Being present includes the golf fundraiser – her last official function as AD – for the school at Cedar Creek Golf Club two weeks after her last day and also the 1982 girls basketball state championship. She was the head coach and the Patriot rallied in the second half against Valpo to win.

In her four decades of service, Cheri spent time as a coach, a teach and finally as athletic director. No matter the role, she was always there for Heritage.