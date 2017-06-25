2 pulled underwater by current near Whitley Co. low head dam

COLLAMER, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were pulled underway by the current at a damn in Whitley County Sunday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

According to DNR Corp. Rodney Clear, around noon Sunday Richard V. Wilson, 31, Warsaw, attempted to kayak over the Collamer Lower Head Dam on the Eel River.

The dam is located a few miles west of South Whitley.

Clear said Zachary A. Anderson, 25, Syracuse, waded out in the river in an attempt to save Wilson. But Anderson also got pulled underwater by the current near the dam.

A second person, who was not identified by DNR, entered the water and was able to pull both Wilson and Anderson to shore.

CPR was performed on both Wilson and Anderson and they were eventually air lifted to a Fort Wayne hospital. Clear did not provide a condition of their injuries. It’s unclear how long Wilson and Anderson were underwater.

DNR officials were assisted by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, South Whitley Police Department, Indiana State Police, Cleveland Township Fire Department, and Parkview Whitley EMS.