“Yankee Lady” B-17 WWII Bomber makes stop in Kendallville

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – She’s a beauty.

“Yankee Lady,” a B-17 World War II Bomber stopped in Kendallville Saturday for photographs and airplane rides at the 3rd Annual Wings and Wheels at Kendallville Municipal Airport.

The event featured dozens of airplanes and classic cars. It started with a pancake breakfast put on the Kendallville Eagles, a bake sale by the Noble County Humane Society, a smoked BBQ lunch, and the East Noble Marching Band. In addition to rides in the bomber, it featured helicopter rides, glider rides, a Jeep display, RC aircraft demonstrations, and a Civil Air Patrol display.

The “Yankee Lady” is a restored World War II vintage aircraft. It was one of five B-17’s used in filming the motion picture, “Tora! Tora! Tora!”

The B-17, also called the “Flying Fortress” had 13 machine guns during the war and could carry a maximum bomb load of 5,000 pounds.