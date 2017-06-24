TinCaps get shut out by Hot Rods

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The TinCaps lost to the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays), 4-0, on Saturday night at Bowling Green Ballpark. The loss ends Fort Wayne’s three-game winning streak.

Bowling Green (1-1, 32-37) scored all of the game’s runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Jesus Sanchez singled to score Mike Brosseau for a 1-0 Hot Rods lead. Three batters later, with the bases still loaded and two outs, Miles Mastrobuoni singled to score Nate Lowe and Jonah Heim for a 3-0 advantage. Lucius Fox followed with a single, scoring Sanchez for a 4-0 Bowling Green lead.

Fort Wayne (1-1, 27-45) struggled from the plate, picking up just three total hits. First baseman Brad Zunica led the way with two singles, while right fielder Jack Suwinski added a hit as well. Zunica is now 16-for-41 over his last 11 games.

Hot Rods starting pitcher Ethan Clark threw six scoreless, one-hit innings and struck out nine batters.

TinCaps starting pitcher Will Stillman worked four scoreless innings, while allowing just two hits and striking out six batters. Fort Wayne reliever Hansel Rodriguez (L) pitched a scoreless fifth inning but gave up all four runs in the sixth.

Next Game

Sunday, June 25 vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods (2:30 p.m.)

-TinCaps Game 1 Starting Pitcher: RHP Pedro Avila

-Hot Rods Game 1 Starting Pitcher: LHP Kenny Rosenberg

-TinCaps Game 2 Starting Pitcher: LHP Logan Allen

-Hot Rods Game 2 Starting Pitcher: RHP J.D. Busfield

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn