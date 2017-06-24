Sheriff: LaGrange Co. church burglarized, $50,000+ in damages estimated

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Pretty Prairie United Methodist Church was burglarized, according to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department.

According to a sheriff’s department statement, the burglary happened between 9 p.m. June 23 and 6 a.m. June 24. Investigators said forced entry into the church, 4595 East 750 North, in LaGrange County.

Police said someone caused an estimated $50,000 (or more) worth of damage to the church, furniture, and equipment inside.

Det. Don Faust wasn’t able to provide photos of the damage, but indicated stained glass windows were even damaged.

No suspect information was provided by authorities.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department at (260) 463-7491 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

The incident is under investigation.

Calls to the church Saturday evening went unanswered.