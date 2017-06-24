Rolling slowdowns scheduled Sunday for I-69/I-469

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has planned rolling slowdowns and ramp closures on Interstates 69 and 469 on Sunday, June 25, weather permitting.

The traffic slowdowns are taking place so American Electric Power contractors can remove and place cables over the interstate, between North Clinton Street and Dupont Road.

A series of rolling slowdowns will take place beginning at 5 a.m. Sunday with the assistance of law enforcement. The slowdowns will be on I-69 southbound from mile marker 318-311; I-69 northbound from mile marker 311-318; and I-469 westbound from mile 26 to 31. The slowdowns, which will take motorists down to 20 mph or below, will create traffic voids to allow for the safe removal of the cables.

The operation will also require the temporary closure of several exit ramps. Ramps to be closed during the rolling roadblocks include:

northbound Maplecrest Road to I-469 westbound

southbound Maplecrest Road to I-469 westbound

eastbound Dupont Road to I-69 southbound

Union Chapel Road to I-69 southbound

northbound Coldwater Road to I-69 northbound

southbound Coldwater Road to I-69 southbound

Motorists on North Clinton Street near I-69/I-469 may also experience a rolling slowdown.

Electronic message boards will alert motorists of the rolling slowdown. Drivers may wish to seek an alternate route. If weather is unfavorable, a rain date will be scheduled for Sunday, July 9.