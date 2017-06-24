PUGfest draws in… Pugs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re a fan of Pugs, Memorial Coliseum was filled with them Saturday afternoon.

Fort Wayne PUGfest brought in the adorable pets from all over.

The event featured dog treats, toys, beds, professional photography, tupperware, Pug art, and several contests.

Pug owners could enter their animals into several contests to determine biggest and smallest Pug, curliest tailed Pug, Best Kisser, and many others.

There was also several raffles and a pie eating contest.

Fort Wayne PUGfest is a fundraising event for Kentuckiana Pug Rescue.

