NW Indiana’s longtime Star Plaza Theatre to be demolished

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The owners of a 3,400-seat theater in northwest Indiana that’s featured Bob Dylan, Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock say they’ll demolish the longtime venue after all.

White Lodging announced last August that it would raze the Star Plaza Theatre, only to drop those plans in November following a public outcry.

But the company now says the Merrillville theater will be leveled after a final December show featuring the Oak Ridge Boys.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports (http://bit.ly/2rS6F6k ) the country-gospel quartet have played a Christmas show at the venue every year since it opened in 1979.

White Lodging will also raze two nearby gold-glass office towers for a 30-acre redevelopment project at the heavily traveled intersection of Interstate 65 and U.S. 30.

All three buildings will come down next summer.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.