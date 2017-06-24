Second overnight shooting leaves man critically hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man was critically hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning. It was the second shooting investigation in about two hours for Fort Wayne police.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in an alley in the 200 block of Pearl Street, next to Randall Lofts.

Police at the scene told NewsChannel 15 they received reports of shots fired near the intersection of W. Columbia Street and Harrison Street downtown. Someone told an officer at Columbia Street West that someone was shooting outside.

A few minutes later, a man showed up at a local hospital critically hurt, after he was apparently shot.

Police made the connection between the incidents.

Investigators found shell casings and other evidence in the alley. Officers are talking with witnesses and will ask surrounding businesses to share their surveillance videos with them.

No arrests were made.

The incident is under investigation.