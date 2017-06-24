Hundreds of kids ball out for fallen Snider basketball star

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider basketball tragically lost one of its stars last November when senior point guard Peytin Chamble died in a car accident. Saturday, the community held an all day basketball event to raise money for her family.

More than 100 third through twelfth graders played in the Charity Challenge for the Chamble Family, an event put on by non-profit Always 100.

“It’s more than basketball, it’s life,” said Always 100’s founder, Vernard Hollins. “What some people don’t understand is Peytin was not only a good basketball player, but she’s a great person and I think everyone can vouch for that.”

The players wore shirts with her jersey number on the back to remember the young leader who was willing to do anything for her coaches and teammates.

“She would lead our team,” said Greg Friend, Snider girls basketball coach. “She would be out there directing and controlling our girls. She was basically out there telling them what to do. She was like our quarterback. So when we lost her, we lost a lot. We often think about her still to this day about what she would do and how she would handle inspirations.”

All proceeds from the Charity Challenge will be donated to the Chamble family.