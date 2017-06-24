Fort Wayne native and son of former Komet, Batherson taken in NHL Draft

CHICAGO, Ill. (WANE) – The son of a former Komet was selected in the NHL Draft.

Drake Batherson – whose father is Norm Batherson and played in Fort Wayne in 1997-98 – was chosen by the Ottawa Senators with the 121st pick.

Drake recently played juniors in Quebec with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles of the QMJHL. He scored 22 goals to go along with 36 assists in just 61 games.

His father accounted for 8 goals and 18 assists in his lone season with the Komets. He played alongside Vyacheslav Butsayev and Dan Currie.