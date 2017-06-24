Car-to-car shooting leaves woman critically hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A woman was critically hurt after she was shot in a car early Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the 2300 block of E. State Blvd., near the intersection with Carew Street, around 12:30 a.m.

Police on the scene told NewsChannel 15 a man and a woman in a car were involved in a disturbance with someone in a different vehicle. Someone in the second car apparently pulled the trigger, hitting the woman.

Officers did not immediately know if the man or the woman were the targets of the shooting,

The woman walked into the nearby hospital critically hurt. She was then transported to a different hospital still in critical condition.

Investigators are analyzing evidence found in the street. Shell casings and personal items were visible.

Detectives also talked with family members and witnesses during the investigation.

No arrests were made. No suspect information was available Saturday morning.

E. State Blvd. was closed between Randallia Drive and Carew Street while police investigated.