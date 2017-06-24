Cookin’ on Wheels: Street Chef

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It’s one of the fastest-growing trends in the Fort Wayne food industry: food trucks! NewsChannel 15 is taking you inside those mobile kitchens with our segment called “Cookin’ on Wheels.”

Chef Eddie Ribel just launched “Street Chef,” a converted 35-foot school bus, in early June 2017. He’ll travel around Fort Wayne to events like “Lunch on the Plaza” and others throughout the summer. One of the signature dishes is their Philly Cheesesteak. You can see these culinary creations and learn more about Street Chef in the video above.