Annual Honor Run 5K and Brew Jam celebrates veterans and their service

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Honor Run 5K and Brew Jam is happening Saturday evening at Fort Wayne Outfitters. Jamie Delagrange joined First News for the details.

Te Honor Run is an evening 5K run/walk with an awesome route through downtown Fort Wayne. The run starts and ends at Fort Wayne Outfitters, immediately followed by the Brew Jam. The Brew Jam is a party with live music and craft beer, all down on the riverbank.

Bring your chairs and come to relax, dance, drink some local brews and hang out with your friends. Participants are encouraged to honor their veteran or service member during the run in whichever creative way they choose. If you’re a service member yourself, honor yourself!

The Honor Run 5K and Brew Jam is an annual event which seeks to celebrate veterans and have an awesome time in the process. 100% of proceeds from The Honor Run 5K and Brew Jam will benefit Honor Flight Northeast Indiana and go to pay for veterans to visit their memorials in Washington D.C., at no cost to them.