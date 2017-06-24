Animal lovers head to Coliseum for annual Northern Indiana Pet Expo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – All kinds of animals and their owners enjoyed the Northern Indiana Pet Expo and Memorial Coliseum Saturday.

The annual event allows owners the chance to shop for toys, talk with groomers and other pet lovers, or take their dog through the dog park with challenging obstacles.

Microchipping was also available for a small fee.

Those who attended could also watch special performances or pick up some free stuff.

Kids could enjoy face painting, balloon animals, and more

The expo runs Sunday at Memorial Coliseum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and children 6 to 12, and free children 5 and under. Pets are welcome, too.

The event is put on by the Allen County SPCA.