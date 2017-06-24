8th annual BuskerFest celebration brings performers to town

FORT WAYNE, Ind, (WANE) – The 8th annual BuskerFest celebration is happening Saturday. It’s free and has a lot of family friendly actives for everyone to enjoy.

Juggler Cate Great, who will be performing, joined First News to show off her talents ahead of her routine. Rick Zolman from the Downtown Improvement District shared what we can expect.

The event is downtown’s celebration of the street performer. The 8th Annual BuskerFest will feature fantastic local, regional and national acts. This is a family-friendly atmosphere with free admission,

Look for living statues, chalk artists, aerialists, fire dancers, caricature artists, magicians, jugglers, mimes, painters, musicians, balloon artists and more. The Downtown Improvement District encourages patrons to tip buskers for their efforts. Be sure to visit the Art Market on Calhoun for unique creations crafted by great local artists.

BuskerFest is going on downtown at the intersection of Wayne and Calhoun Streets today from 4 to 10 P-M.