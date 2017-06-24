8th Annual Buskerfest celebrates the street performer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thousands packed downtown Fort Wayne Saturday evening for the 8th Annual Buskerfest.

The event is a celebration of the street performer and included acts from all over the country.

Buskers from Fort Wayne also attended. Living statues, chalk artists, aerialists, fire dancers, caricature artists, painters, musicians, and so much more packed Calhoun Street near Wayne Street.

The family-friendly event is free and drew a crowd of all ages. Those who attend are encouraged to tip buskers.

Local artists were also on display at the Art Market on Calhoun Street.

WANE-TV was a proud sponsor of Buskerfest.

Thousands packed in around Wayne and Calhoun Streets for Buskerfest on June 24, 2017. NewsChannel 15's Brett Thomas introduces one of the acts at Buskerfest.