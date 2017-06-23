Zunica’s bomb leads TinCaps to win in second half opener

BOWLING GREEN, Kent. – The TinCaps hit multiple home runs for the eighth time in 11 games en route to a 5-4 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays) on Thursday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

With the game tied, 3-3, in the top of the seventh inning and a runner at first base, first baseman Brad Zunica hit a two-run home run to left-center field to give the TinCaps a 5-3 lead. That would be the eventual game-winner for Fort Wayne.

The TinCaps (1-0, 27-44) scored first in the top of the first inning. Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. doubled to begin the game. Two batters later, left fielder Jorge Oña singled to score Tatis Jr. and give Fort Wayne a 1-0 lead.

The Hot Rods (0-1, 31-37) tied the game in the bottom of the first. With the bases loaded and one out, Jonah Heim hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Lucius Fox and knotting the game, 1-1.

Bowling Green took the lead in the fifth inning. Jesus Sanchez grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Nate Lowe and give the Hot Rods a 2-1 advantage. Two batters later, Eleardo Cabrera singled to score Heim and put Bowling Green in front 3-1.

Fort Wayne tied the game in the sixth inning. Third baseman Hudson Potts reached base with a double. Two batters later, designated hitter Marcus Greene Jr. homered down the left-field line to lock the score up again, 3-3.

After the Zunica home run put the TinCaps up by two, the Hot Rods did cut into the Fort Wayne lead. Nate Lowe led off the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run to trim the TinCaps’ lead to 5-4.

That’s as close as Bowling Green would get. With two outs and runners on the corners in the botto, of the seventh, Fort Wayne reliever David Bednar (S) struck out Garrett Whitley. Bednar didn’t allow a hit, run, or walk, while striking out four batters in 2 1/3 innings pitched.

TinCaps reliever Wilmer Torres allowed three hits and a run in two innings pitched. Hot Rods reliever Adrian Navas (L) allowed four hits and four runs in two innings pitched.

