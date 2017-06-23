Two boys pulled from water, one died

ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) First responders pulled two boys from the water at Heaton Lake Friday afternoon, but one of them didn’t survive.

A preliminary investigation showed several boys were swimming at Ideal Beach when a 10-year-old and a 9-year-old, both from Elkhart, began to struggle in the water. A lifeguard at the beach pulled the younger boy from the water and administered CPR. Lifeguards formed a human chain, found the 10-year-old under water, and rushed him to EMS. Both boys were taken to Elkhart General Hospital.

The 9-year-old is in fair condition and is expected to fully recover. The 10-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Indiana C onservation Officers along with special unit of Elkhart Police are still investigating this incident.