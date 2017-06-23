TinCaps-Hot Rods postponed, will play doubleheader Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Kent. – Friday night’s game between the Fort Wayne TinCaps and the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays) was postponed because of rain. The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Sunday. Saturday’s game between the TinCaps and Hot Rods is unchanged.

Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader will begin at 2:30 p.m. with Game 2 to follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.

Next Game

Saturday, June 24 vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods (7:35 p.m.)

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn