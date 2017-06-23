Teen brothers plead guilty in connection with 2015 killing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two brothers who had been awaiting trial for murder in connection with the shooting death of a Fort Wayne man back in July of 2015 agreed to plead guilty on Thursday to voluntary manslaughter.

Shakidi Underwood, 19, and Kamari Underwood, 18, will be sentenced on July 21.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, both would be sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by three years of probation with the first year of the probation served on home detention. However the judge has the final say as to whether to accept the plea deal.

Authorities had originally charged the two with murder for killing Melvin Palmer III outside a home on July 9, 2015 following some sort of altercation. A third person was also implicated in the crime. Vicxon Gray, also a teen, previously agreed to a plea deal that erased a murder charge and spared him jail time.

Gray and Kamari Underwood were arrested shortly after the killing while Shakidi Underwood was arrested weeks later outside Atlanta, Georgia.