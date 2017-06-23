Police report rash of drug overdoses in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Police in an Indiana city say they’ve seen a rash of drug overdose cases preliminarily linked to heroin and a synthetic cannabinoid.

The Bloomington Police Department said it’s seen at least 10 overdoses at locations in the city within a 24-hour period Wednesday and Thursday.

Police say the overdoses have been preliminarily linked to a tan-colored heroin and spice. Investigators are working to identify the source of the drugs.

