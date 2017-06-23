“Operation Blue Rain” nets 99 arrests over three days

PERU, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police released details Friday of a three-day effort dubbed “Operation Blue Rain” aimed at curbing the flow of narcotics into the state. The patrol, which ran from June 20 to 22 resulted in 99 arrests and 186 criminal charges.

According to a news release, officers from Indiana State Police, the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, the Peru Police Department, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department and the Rochester Police Department took part in the operation.

They used marked and unmarked squad cars to conduct saturation patrols along U.S. 31 in Miami and Fulton Counties. Police also used K-9 units to help detect the presence of narcotics.

U.S. 31 was chosen because a large volume of motorists utilize the road to travel through the heart of northern Indiana.

During the three days, officers located cocaine, heroin, hundreds of hits of LSD, methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, hash oil, edible marijuana food, and illegally possessed prescription medication. They also located an AR-15 assault style rifle which was allegedly in the possession of a convicted violent felon. All of the contraband was found during traffic stops made by the various police departments.

Officers also issued 111 traffic citations and 385 written warnings.

“The team work demonstrated by the seven participating police agencies was outstanding,” stated Indiana State Police Sergeant Daniel Prus, who organized and oversaw the patrols. “I would like to thank the police chiefs and sheriffs who provided valuable resources to help stem the flow of illegal narcotics traveling through the Hoosier state.”

