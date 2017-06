NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven graduate and former Notre Dame standout V.J. Beachem is reportedly heading to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Beachem, who went undrafted in Thursday night’s NBA Draft, will reportedly sign a free agent deal with Minnesota.

As a senior, the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 14.5 points for the Irish to go with 4.1 rebounds