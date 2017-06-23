Lake County Sheriff’s officer indicted for rape of co-worker

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Lake County Sheriff’s officer has been indicted on charges he raped a female co-worker.

In a news release, Indiana State Police say a Lake County grand jury indicted 34-year-old Nicholas Medarno of Crown Point on Thursday.

Police say Medarno’s attorney is working with prosecutors to arrange for the patrolman to turn himself in. His defense attorney was not immediately available to comment on Medrano’s behalf Thursday afternoon.

According to the indictment, Medrano faces two counts of rape and one count each of confinement, attempted rape and sexual battery. It alleges the incidents occurred between January 2013 and November 2014.

The sheriff’s office asked Indiana State Police to investigate in 2016.

Medrano has served with the sheriff’s office for just over 10 years. Prosecutors say he is on leave.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.