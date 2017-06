FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mike Cazzola make an instant impact on the Komets during his rookie season. Now the star forward is taking his talents to Scotland.

Cazzola has signed a two-year deal with the Edinburgh Capitals.

Last year Cazzola was named the Komets team MVP and Rookie of the Year. He tallied 30 goals, 46 assists for 76 points – all tops on the team.

He was named to the ECHL’s All-Rookie squad.