Kokomo library to display Banksy street artwork in August

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana library will put an original piece of artwork on display from the England-based street artist Banksy.

The public can see the piece called “Haight Street Rat” for free starting Aug. 4 at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library. The Kokomo Tribune reports Banksy created the work in San Francisco.

Library branch assistant Trina Evans says she learned about Banksy after watching a documentary. She says she contacted an art collector who owned the piece and he agreed to let the Indiana library display it as long as it was free and open to the public. The library only had to pay shipping costs.

Banksy’s satirical stencils first appeared in England and then cities around the world. His artworks have fetched as much as $1.8 million.

