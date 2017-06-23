Indiana State arena renovation faces funding shortfall

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Officials are still trying to line up $12 million more toward a planned renovation of Indiana State University’s arena and construction of an adjoining new Terre Haute convention center.

Plans have called for spending $75 million on the Hulman Center project. The state Legislature has appropriated $37.5 million for it, but local officials have so far only dedicated about $26 million.

The (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reports Rob Proctor of Ratio Architects told the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board that construction costs will continue to increase the longer it takes to get work started.

Board member Greg Gibson says the funding gap remains a challenge that needs to be overcome.

The 10,000-seat Hulman Center arena opened in 1973.

